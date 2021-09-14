HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $184.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

