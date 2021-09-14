Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

