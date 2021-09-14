Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

