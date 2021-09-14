HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,385 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

