Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $409.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

