Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

HGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

HGEN stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,014,966 shares of company stock worth $36,246,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 122,349 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

