Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.