Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

