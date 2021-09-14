Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce sales of $13.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $16.99 million. Immatics posted sales of $9.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $40.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

