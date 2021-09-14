InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 2,637.5% in August

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 2,637.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,079,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 45,816,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,948,563. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

