Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,243 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December comprises 1.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 195,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $33.80.

