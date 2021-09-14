Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.17. 1,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

