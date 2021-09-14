InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INPOY. HSBC raised shares of InPost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InPost in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.03 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of INPOY stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. InPost has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.