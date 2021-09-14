Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 1,227 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,100.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 13th, Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20.

On Friday, July 16th, Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79.

On Friday, June 18th, Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

