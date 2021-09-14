Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 74,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George B. Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 2,362,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,489. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

