Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 206,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.05. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.90.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

