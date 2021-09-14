Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells 1,721 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $539,045.69.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.