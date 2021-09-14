Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 6,278 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88.

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $162,364.17.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

