Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$278,614.00 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416.

PPL opened at C$39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.53. The stock has a market cap of C$21.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.86.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

