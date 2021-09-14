Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TARS traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,927,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

