Insider Selling: The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £488.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.45. The Gym Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GYM shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

