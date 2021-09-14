Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $114.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

