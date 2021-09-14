Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Insperity stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.00. 164,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

