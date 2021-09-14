Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.11

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $39,432.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00082816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00120916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00170566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.23 or 1.00145464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.19 or 0.07133097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00924995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.