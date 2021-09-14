Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.