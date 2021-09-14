International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.