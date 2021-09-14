International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,259,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,543,000 after acquiring an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $202,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 27.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $650,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.60. 2,030,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,569. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. International Paper has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.