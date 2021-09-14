Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.