Intersect Capital LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 30.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,322.12 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 592.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,206.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,285.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.