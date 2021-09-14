Intersect Capital LLC Sells 127 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 127.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Cigna stock opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

