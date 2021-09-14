Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $438.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.86 and its 200-day moving average is $365.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

