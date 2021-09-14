Intersect Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $639.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $598.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.00 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 760.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

