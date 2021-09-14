Intertek Group plc (ITRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,410 ($70.68) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,377.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,399.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

