Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.