Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 162.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 957.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,372.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,003,000.

XMHQ opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

