Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.56. The stock had a trading volume of 136,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The company has a market capitalization of $350.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

