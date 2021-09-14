Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares makes up 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.