Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.50. 1,732,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

