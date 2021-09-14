Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 348 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,576. The company has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

