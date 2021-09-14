Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 370 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 162,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

