Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $421.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.28 and its 200-day moving average is $387.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

