Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 126,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $108.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

