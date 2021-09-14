Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,355. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Investview
