Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,355. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Investview alerts:

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.