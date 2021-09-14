iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 908,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 14,665,085 shares.The stock last traded at $151.38 and had previously closed at $149.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.52.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.