iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 94,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

