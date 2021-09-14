iShares MSCI China A ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:CNYA)

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67,763% compared to the typical daily volume of 35 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. 54,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

