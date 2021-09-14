iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.25. 33,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,724. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

