iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.95. 946,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

