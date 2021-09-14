iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,585 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $94,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

