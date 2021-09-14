iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. 142,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

